UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Release Activists Abducted In Western Afghanistan 2 Days Ago - Peace Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Taliban Release Activists Abducted in Western Afghanistan 2 Days Ago - Peace Movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Taliban have released 27 peace activists after holding them captive for nearly two days, a spokesman for the People's Peace Movement said in a video statement on Thursday, posted by Afghanistan's ToloNews broadcaster.

The group's members were abducted late on Tuesday in western Farah province, where they were going from the neighboring Herat province as part of a peace march.

The People's Peace Movement was set up in March 2018 in the wake of a deadly attack in southern Helmand province. Activists have since started gathering for marches, often through the Taliban-controlled areas, to call for peace and a ceasefire between the government and the Islamist movement.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Farah Herat March 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

36 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

1 hour ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

1 hour ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

1 hour ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.