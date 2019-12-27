Taliban Release Activists Abducted in Western Afghanistan 2 Days Ago - Peace Movement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Taliban have released 27 peace activists after holding them captive for nearly two days, a spokesman for the People's Peace Movement said in a video statement on Thursday, posted by Afghanistan's ToloNews broadcaster.

The group's members were abducted late on Tuesday in western Farah province, where they were going from the neighboring Herat province as part of a peace march.

The People's Peace Movement was set up in March 2018 in the wake of a deadly attack in southern Helmand province. Activists have since started gathering for marches, often through the Taliban-controlled areas, to call for peace and a ceasefire between the government and the Islamist movement.