Taliban Release Senior Afghan Cleric Maulvi Sardar Zadran - Source

Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) released Maulvi Mohammad Sardar Zadran, a former leader of Afghanistan's highest religious body, after briefly arresting him on Monday, a source told Sputnik.

A police source in Kabul told Sputnik that Zadran, a former commander of the Haqqani Network turned head of religious scholars in the Ulema Council, was taken into custody for a reason that remains unknown.

The council spoke out against the Taliban's offensive in July and called on the militants to stop violence, weeks before Islamist insurgents captured the capital of Kabul, prompting thousands of foreign nationals and their Afghan allies to flee to the airport for fear of reprisals.

