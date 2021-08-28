UrduPoint.com

Taliban Release Several Afghan Government Officials Captured In Laghman - Source

The Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) have released the governor, and chiefs of local police and national security in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, who were arrested when the militants overrun the province, a provincial source told Sputnik on Saturday

Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported earlier in the month that several government officials were jailed or missing after the Islamist movement had seized control over Laghman and Ghazni.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to try to escape from the country out of fear of reprisals by the militants.

