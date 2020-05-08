Taliban Releases 17 Afghan Servicemen in Western Afghanistan - Official

The Taliban movement has handed over 17 formerly imprisoned Afghan soldiers to local officials in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, Abdul Ali Noorza, the governor of the province's Gulran district, told Sputnik on Friday

According to the governor, the former prisoners, including the Afghan national police and national army servicemen, were handed over to the Herat officials last night in the Ab Sapid area of Gulran district.

He has also mentioned that the Taliban's leader for the Herat province was present for the handing over.

The Taliban has confirmed that they released 17 soldiers.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which intra-Afghan negotiations were scheduled to begin on March 10. The talks, however, failed to begin due to differences between Kabul and the Taliban, in particular on the subject of the prisoner exchange.