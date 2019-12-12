Taliban Releases 40 Elders in Northern Afghanistan Two Days After Abduction - Governor

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Taliban militants on Thursday released 40 of 44 elders in the northern Afghan province of Jowzjan two days after their abduction, Alif Shah Atai, the Fayzabad district governor , told Sputnik.

"The Taliban captured 44 elders when they were on the way to a funeral ceremony on Tuesday, and today they released 40 of them, while four others were still with them [the Taliban]," he said.

The Taliban did not confirm that they were somehow connected with capturing tribal elders in the Jowzjan province.

On Tuesday, Mohammad Maroof Azar, a spokesman for the Jowzjan governor, told Sputnik that six tribal leaders were among the abductees. A police spokesman said on the same day that efforts had been made to free the elders.