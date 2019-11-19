UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Releases US, Australian Hostages In Prisoner Swap With Afghan Gov't - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:47 PM

Taliban Releases US, Australian Hostages in Prisoner Swap With Afghan Gov't - Source

Two Western university lecturers held hostage by Taliban since 2016 have been handed over to foreign forces in Afghanistan's Nawbahar district of Zabul, a Taliban source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Two Western university lecturers held hostage by Taliban since 2016 have been handed over to foreign forces in Afghanistan's Nawbahar district of Zabul, a Taliban source told Sputnik.

In addition, a three-way ceasefire was announced in three districts between Afghan government forces, US-led coalition troops and Taliban fighters.

The information comes hours after a Taliban source told Sputnik that three high-profile Taliban-linked prisoners were flown to Qatar by the Afghan government in anticipation of the exchange.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that he had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last night, and assured him that if the Taliban continued to increase violence even after prisoner exchanges, joint action would be taken against them.

The prisoner swap comes one week after an initial exchange attempt fell through for unknown reasons.

US national Kevin King and Australian national Timothy Weeks were kidnapped by the Taliban in 2016 in Kabul, where they worked at the American University.

Anas Haqqani was arrested in 2014 and is the youngest son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani militant network operating under the Taliban's umbrella. Releasing Haqqani was something that the Afghan president formerly pledged to never do.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Qatar 2016 Ashraf Ghani Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

BJP leader taken out by security for interrupting ..

6 minutes ago

US 'Firmly' Disagrees With Macron's Assessment of ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Seek Gov't, Volunteers' Support t ..

3 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges UN Mission in CAR to Strengthen ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes release of two ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.