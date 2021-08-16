Taliban Removal From List of Terrorist Organization Out of Question Now - Russian Diplomat

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) removal from the list of terrorist organizations is currently out of question, since a relevant procedure must be launched by a decision of the UN Security Council, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) removal from the list of terrorist organizations is currently out of question, since a relevant procedure must be launched by a decision of the UN Security Council, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday.

"The procedure can be launched when the UN Security Council, which adopted a resolution labeling them as a terrorist organization, adopts an opposite resolution. When it is adopted, then everything will happen," Kabulov said, asked if the power seizure by the Taliban could have any influence on their potential removal from the list of terrorist organizations.