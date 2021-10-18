UrduPoint.com

Taliban Rename Afghan Parliament's Broadcaster, Air Islamic Programs - Source

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) renamed the official broadcaster of the Afghan parliament and made changes to its list of programs, a source in the broadcasting company told Sputnik

Previously, the company was named after the country's lower house, Wolesi Jirga Radio and Television. The movement renamed it to Al-Hijra and began airing Islamic-themed programs.

As of early October, at least 70% of the country's media outlets suspended activities due to financial struggles since the Taliban takeover, according to the Afghan National Association of Journalists.

The movement came to power in Afghanistan after the seizure of Kabul on August 15, which led to the collapse of the previous government, triggering mass evacuations of foreign workers and Afghan collaborators.

The last standing province of Panjshir fell in early September, after which the Taliban announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Major international organizations and state sponsors suspended financial aid to the country following the power change. One of the conditions set out by the European Union for the unfreezing of funds and recognition of the movement as official government is freedom of the media.

