Taliban Rename Kabul Airport - Source

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) renamed the Kabul Airport to remove mentioning of former President Hamid Karzai, a source in the Taliban's culture commission told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Taliban also renamed a square which was named after Afghan military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, whose son Ahmad Massoud now leads resistance forces in the Panjshir province.

