Taliban Rename Kabul Airport - Source

The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) renamed the Kabul Airport to remove mentioning of former President Hamid Karzai, a source in the Taliban's culture commission told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Taliban also renamed a square which was named after Afghan military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, whose son Ahmad Massoud now leads resistance forces in the Panjshir province.