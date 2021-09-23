Taliban Representation in UN Difficult Issue - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The representation of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the UN is a difficult issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin told journalists on Thursday, adding that the main thing is urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The representation of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the UN is a difficult issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin told journalists on Thursday, adding that the main thing is urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

A day prior, the UN announced it had received a letter from the Taliban requesting participation in the 76th UN General Assembly and nominating a new permanent representative in place of the current one appointed by the toppled government.

"This is a very difficult question, bearing in mind that the UN has its own rules that determine who represents the country in an official way in the UN, these are all issues that have to be resolved. The main issue that is now being discussed is the question of coordinating the actions of the international community with regard to the situation in Afghanistan and, first of all, its international humanitarian dimension. We need urgent humanitarian aid," Vershinin said when asked by a Sputnik reporter about the matter.