Taliban Representative Says Movement 'Asked' To Enter Kabul, Pledges To Ensure Security

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Taliban Representative Says Movement 'Asked' to Enter Kabul, Pledges to Ensure Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Forces of the Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) received a request to enter Kabul, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on air of the Tolo news broadcaster.

He also assured that the security in the capital will be under control.

The situation in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated over the recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive on major cities as foreign troops complete their withdrawal. On Sunday, the militants began negotiating with the government on the power transition process after entering Kabul.

Reportedly, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to step down and left Kabul to a third country.

