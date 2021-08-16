UrduPoint.com

Taliban Representative Says Nobody Allowed To Harass Former Afghan Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:21 PM

Spokesman for the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday that nobody is allowed to threaten former Afghan officials, and that violators would be punished

"The situation in Kabul is under control. Those people involved in violations have been arrested.

No one is allowed to enter houses of former officials, demand their cars and threaten them. These people will be treated seriously, they will face serious prosecution," the spokesman said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

