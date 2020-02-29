Taliban Representatives Arrive at Ceremony to Sign Peace Deal With US in Doha

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Representatives of the Taliban political office in Qatar have arrived at the ceremony of signing the long-awaited peace agreement with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Prior to the ceremony, they held a prayer.

The agreement is expected to be signed at 05:00 p.m. Afghanistan time (12:30 GMT).

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

