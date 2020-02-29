Taliban Representatives Arrive At Ceremony To Sign Peace Deal With US In Doha
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:31 PM
Representatives of the Taliban political office in Qatar have arrived at the ceremony of signing the long-awaited peace agreement with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported
DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020)
Prior to the ceremony, they held a prayer.
The agreement is expected to be signed at 05:00 p.m. Afghanistan time (12:30 GMT).