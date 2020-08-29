Taliban Responsible for 67 Civilian Deaths in Past Week - Afghan Interior Ministry

The Taliban are responsible for 67 civilian deaths recorded in Afghanistan in the past week, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The Taliban are responsible for 67 civilian deaths recorded in Afghanistan in the past week, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Further 179 civilians have been wounded, according to a statement.

The insurgents were involved in 446 acts of violence in 27 provinces. The biggest share of attacks took place in the restive northern Balkh province.