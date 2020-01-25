Taliban Responsible for Destruction of 53 Afghan Health Centers in 2019 - NSC Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Taliban are responsible for the destruction of 53 medical facilities in the space of a year in Afghanistan, the majority of which are located in remote areas, an Office of the National Security Council spokesman said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The Taliban are responsible for the destruction of 53 medical facilities in the space of a year in Afghanistan, the majority of which are located in remote areas, an Office of the National Security Council spokesman said on Saturday.

"Taliban have destroyed as many as 53 health centers in one year alone in Afghanistan. Those facilities were mainly in the remote areas where people were in dire need of services. Taliban's war in our villages harm poor Afghans only but, benefits our neighbors and others. #peace," Javid Faisal wrote on Twitter.

Faisal's comments come as Taliban and US officials are locked in peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha, in an attempt to find a way out of the long-raging conflict between the Afghan government and the militant Islamist group.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos that peace talks cannot move forward without a reduction in Taliban attacks.

Afghanistan has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).