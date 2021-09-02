Taliban Responsible for Failure of Negotiations With Panjshir - Resistance Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) is to be blamed for a failure of negotiations with Panjshir-based resistance forces, Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of Afghanistan's Northern Resistance Front, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The negotiations were stopped by the Taliban," Dashti said, and accused the movement of starting hostilities.

The Taliban is attacking resistance forces from "at least two different frontlines" but without success, the spokesman added.