UrduPoint.com

Taliban Retake Banu District In Baghlan Province - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Taliban Retake Banu District in Baghlan Province - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have regained control of the Banu district in northeastern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, sources told Sputnik.

On Friday, the defense minister of the former Afghan government, Bismillah Mohammadi, said that resistance forces had retaken three districts in Baghlan, including Banu, Deh-e Salah and Puli Hisar, from the Taliban.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city. Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are leading the resistance to the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Baghlan Hisar August Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

13 minutes ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

28 minutes ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

43 minutes ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.