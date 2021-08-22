Taliban Retake Banu District in Baghlan Province - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have regained control of the Banu district in northeastern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, sources told Sputnik.

On Friday, the defense minister of the former Afghan government, Bismillah Mohammadi, said that resistance forces had retaken three districts in Baghlan, including Banu, Deh-e Salah and Puli Hisar, from the Taliban.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city. Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are leading the resistance to the Taliban.