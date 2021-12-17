UrduPoint.com

Taliban Risk Losing Power Without Inclusive Government - Russia's Kabulov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) risk losing power in Afghanistan if they do not fulfill their obligations regarding the formation of an inclusive government, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik Friday.

"Ethnic political inclusiveness is needed. They might lose power in the near future if they keep acting like that. They will have to ensure inclusiveness. By the way, we say this without ultimatums, calmly - just do it.

They will have to do it," Kabulov said, adding that if the movement begins to make concessions, their assets will be unfrozen, which will make it easier to govern the country.

Kabulov noted that Afghan assets frozen in Western nations are not the funds of the Taliban, but the resources of the Afghan people. He also laid full responsibility for the economic and humanitarian situation in the country squarely at the feet of the Western nations.

He stressed that Russia had no intention of selling weapons to the Taliban.

