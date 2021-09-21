Taliban, Russian Envoy Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Relations Between Countries

Representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) and the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, discussed at meetings in Kabul the current situation in Afghanistan, the country's future and interaction between countries, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) and the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, discussed at meetings in Kabul the current situation in Afghanistan, the country's future and interaction between countries, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik.

"In general, the current situation in the country and the future. The relationship between states and the economic situation," Naeem said, answering what topics were discussed at the meetings.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Kabulov was taking part in the meeting of the Taliban with the delegations of Russia, China and Pakistan.