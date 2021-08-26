UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say 52 People Injured In Two Blasts Outside Kabul Airport

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:21 PM

Taliban Say 52 People Injured in Two Blasts Outside Kabul Airport

Fifty-two people were injured in two blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday, Taliban (banned as a a terrorist organization in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed to Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Fifty-two people were injured in two blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday, Taliban (banned as a a terrorist organization in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed to Sputnik.

In addition, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik that the movement is unaware of who could be behind the attack and does not rule out the involvement of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Kabul Russia Airport

Recent Stories

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, five stolen ..

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, five stolen motorcycles recovered

10 minutes ago
 Diamer Bhasha Dam to generate 4,500mw power: Repor ..

Diamer Bhasha Dam to generate 4,500mw power: Report

10 minutes ago
 Residents of Houses Close to Explosion-Hit Kazakh ..

Residents of Houses Close to Explosion-Hit Kazakh Military Unit to Be Evacuated ..

10 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays glowing tribute to PM Pakistan Imran K ..

AJK PM pays glowing tribute to PM Pakistan Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 KP govt serves notice to Parwari association presi ..

KP govt serves notice to Parwari association president under E&D rules

12 minutes ago
 Hundreds of ISIS-K Terrorists in Vicinity of Kabul ..

Hundreds of ISIS-K Terrorists in Vicinity of Kabul Airport, Attacks May Continue ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.