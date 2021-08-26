Taliban Say 52 People Injured in Two Blasts Outside Kabul Airport

Fifty-two people were injured in two blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday, Taliban (banned as a a terrorist organization in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed to Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Fifty-two people were injured in two blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday, Taliban (banned as a a terrorist organization in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed to Sputnik.

In addition, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik that the movement is unaware of who could be behind the attack and does not rule out the involvement of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).