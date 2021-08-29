UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say 52 People Injured In Two Blasts Outside Kabul Airport

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Fifty-two people were injured in two blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday, Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed to Sputnik.

In addition, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik that the movement is unaware of who could be behind the attack and does not rule out the involvement of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

At the moment of the terrorist attack in the airport, no Russian citizens were present in the area, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

In a tweet, David Martinon, the French ambassador to Afghanistan, reported there were no casualties among the French military and diplomats.

The UK Defense Ministry also said on Twitter that it had received no reports about the victims among the British military or government officials as a result of the explosions.

