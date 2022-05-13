UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say About 50 Former Government Officials Returned To Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) About 50 former Afghan government officials, who had fled the country when the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power, have returned to Afghanistan, the Taliban political office spokesman, Anas Haqqani, said on Thursday.

"Many officials who worked as ministers and deputy ministers during the former government, they returned," Haqqani was quoted as saying by the Afghan broadcaster Tolo news.

According to Haqqani, nearly 50 people have already returned to the country, but he did not mention the Names or positions of the individuals.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized.

