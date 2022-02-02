Taliban Say Afghan Journalists Not Detained for Professional Activities

Two journalists of Afghan broadcaster Ariana News have been detained by the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) for personal reasons, not their professional duties, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday

On Monday, Ariana News chief Sharif Hassanyarsaid that Aslam Ejab and Wares Hasrat had been taken into custody by the movement "in a horrific manner" for unknown reasons. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Taliban to publicly explain reasons for the detention.

"Two journalists of Ariana News were detained not for their media activities. Their detention is a matter of a personal character, the investigation is ongoing," Mujahid said in a briefing.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and established an interim government in September. The international community since has been concerned over human rights and media freedoms in the country.