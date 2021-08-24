Taliban Say Afghan Women in Civil Service to Be Able to Return to Work in Future - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) A spokesman of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Tuesday that Afghan women who work in civil service will be able to return to work in the near future, Afghanistan's 1TV news broadcaster reported.

According to Mujahid, female workers will return to work when the necessary rules will be developed.