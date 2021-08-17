Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, Can Stay in Country

Afghans who cooperated with the United States and other NATO countries can stay in Afghanistan as their safety will be guaranteed, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday

"We guarantee the safety of all those who have worked with the United States and its allies, as translators or in other positions. Given their talents and skills, we do not want them to leave the country, we want them to serve their homeland," Mujahid said during a press conference.