UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, Can Stay In Country

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, Can Stay in Country

Afghans who cooperated with the United States and other NATO countries can stay in Afghanistan as their safety will be guaranteed, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Afghans who cooperated with the United States and other NATO countries can stay in Afghanistan as their safety will be guaranteed, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

"We guarantee the safety of all those who have worked with the United States and its allies, as translators or in other positions. Given their talents and skills, we do not want them to leave the country, we want them to serve their homeland," Mujahid said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Russia United States All

Recent Stories

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractor ..

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractors to Evacuate Afghanistan - Tr ..

1 minute ago
 Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker' ..

Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker's Visit to Disputed Islands

1 minute ago
 Global suicide deaths up by 20K in last 30 years: ..

Global suicide deaths up by 20K in last 30 years: Study

1 minute ago
 Blood clotting may be behind long Covid syndrome: ..

Blood clotting may be behind long Covid syndrome: Study

1 minute ago
 UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-1 ..

UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-17 Year Olds

5 minutes ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situatio ..

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situation in Country as 'Critical'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.