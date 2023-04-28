Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Internal Affair of Afghanistan

The Afghan Foreign Ministry commented on the recent UN resolution condemning the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) for banning Afghan women from working for international and national non-governmental organizations, including the United Nations, and said on Friday that the ban is an internal affair of the Afghan state

"While taking note of the condemnation of the decision to restrict Afghan women from working with the UN in Afghanistan, we stress that, in line with international law and the strong commitment made by member states to respect the sovereign choices of Afghanistan, this is an internal social matter of Afghanistan that does not impact outside states," the ministry said on Twitter.

Afghanistan remains committed to ensuring all women's rights, the ministry added. At the same time, Kabul urges to respect and not politicize the cultural differences between countries, the statement noted.

The Islamist group has slashed women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. Starting December, women were no longer allowed to work for nonprofit organizations.