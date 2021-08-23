Taliban Say Besieged Last Resisting Province

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:20 PM

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) said on Monday they had besieged the Panjshir province, the only area remaining outside their control, adding that they seek to resolve the conflict by peaceful means

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) said on Monday they had besieged the Panjshir province, the only area remaining outside their control, adding that they seek to resolve the conflict by peaceful means.

"The militants from Badakhshan, Takhan and Baghlan provinces are stationed near the Panjshir province... The enemy in the province is under siege. The Islamic Emirate seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict," the movement stated.

On Sunday, Muhammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban political office, said that the aim of the military action in Panjshir province was to unite the country under the movement's rule. A source from the Taliban told Sputnik that they were waiting for a relevant order.

Earlier that day, the Taliban gave four hours to surrender to the local resistance leader Ahmad Masood, son of Ahmad Shah Masood - the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance leader, killed by terrorists 20 years ago.

Masood responded that Panjshir would not be surrendered and its inhabitants were ready to resist, just like they were during the Soviet military presence. Masood also confirmed Western media reports that apart from local Tajik militia, he has under his command military personnel from other parts of Afghanistan, including special forces.

The Taliban took over power in Afghanistan on August 15, causing the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of people to try to leave the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from Afghanistan.

