Taliban Say Captured Airport In Capital Of Afghanistan's Uruzgan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:37 PM

The Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) have captured an airport in the capital of Afghanistan's central province Uruzgan, the movement's spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said on Friday

Taliban militants have captured the airport in Uruzgan's Tirin Kut, with its personnel joining the movement, Ahmadi said in a statement, adding that the Taliban have seized control over the province and released inmates from a local prison.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to take much of the north and west of the country and several provincial capitals.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the violence in Afghanistan, calling for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, and the start of meaningful intra-Afghan peace talks.

