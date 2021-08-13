Taliban Say Captured Another Provincial Capital, Advancing to Sieze Kandahar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) announced on Thursday the seizure of another provincial capital, of the northwestern Badghis province, claiming to be advancing to capture the country's second-largest city, Kandahar.

"This evening, Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province... was captured," Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi wrote on Twitter.

He added that numerous soldiers surrendered to the militants, who also seized multiple weapons, ammunition, and vehicles.

Separately, another Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that the movement was advancing further into Kandahar in southern Afghanistan.

The Taliban's offensive in the Central Asian country has been on the rise ever since the departure of US-led NATO troops, announced earlier this year. According to estimates, the militants have already managed to acquire vast parts of Afghanistan.