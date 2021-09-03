Taliban Say China to Keep Embassy in Kabul Open

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao has said in a phone call with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban (banned in Russia) political office, that China plans to keep its embassy in Kabul open, a spokesman for the radical movement said on Thursday.

"The Chinese assistant foreign minister said that the [Chinese] embassy in Kabul will continue to operate," Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban political office, tweeted.

During the phone talk, the sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the spokesman said, quoting Wu as saying that the Chinese-Afghan relations "will be better than before."

Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, many countries decided to evacuate their embassies and diplomatic staff. Some countries, such as Japan and the Netherlands, relocated their missions to Qatar's Doha, where the Taliban political office is based.