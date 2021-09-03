UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say China To Keep Embassy In Kabul Open

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Taliban Say China to Keep Embassy in Kabul Open

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao has said in a phone call with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban (banned in Russia) political office, that China plans to keep its embassy in Kabul open, a spokesman for the radical movement said on Thursday.

"The Chinese assistant foreign minister said that the [Chinese] embassy in Kabul will continue to operate," Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban political office, tweeted.

During the phone talk, the sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the spokesman said, quoting Wu as saying that the Chinese-Afghan relations "will be better than before."

Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, many countries decided to evacuate their embassies and diplomatic staff. Some countries, such as Japan and the Netherlands, relocated their missions to Qatar's Doha, where the Taliban political office is based.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia China Qatar Doha Japan Netherlands

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

2 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

2 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

2 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.