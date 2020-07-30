Taliban Say Delivered on Pledge to Free 1,000 Afghan Prisoners - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Taliban made good on their pledge to the United States to free 1,000 Afghan prisoners from the government's list, a spokesman for the militant group was cited as saying in the media on Thursday.

Suhail Shaheen, the insurgency's spokesman in Qatar, tweeted Wednesday that the militants would release the remaining prisoners ahead of a three-day Muslim festival of sacrifice, which starts Friday.

In a statement seen by the Afghan channel Tolo news, Shaheen reportedly said that further 82 prisoners had been freed earlier in the day, taking the total to 1,005.

The Afghan government has so far released 4,400 of the 5,000 Taliban fighters it is expected to let out of prisons under the US-Taliban deal. The rivals are to begin intra-Afghan peace talks after the prisoner swap is completed.