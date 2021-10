Taliban Say Did Not Discuss Sending New Afghan Ambassador to Russia in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) did not discuss sending a new Afghan ambassador to Russia during the Moscow format meeting on Wednesday, political office spokesman Anas Haqqani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Not yet, this issue is on hold," Haqqani said.