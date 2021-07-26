Taliban Say Discussed Peace Process in Afghanistan With EU Special Representative

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) have discussed the peace process in Afghanistan with Thomas Nicholson, the EU special representative for Afghanistan, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office said on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) have discussed the peace process in Afghanistan with Thomas Nicholson, the EU special representative for Afghanistan, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office said on Twitter.

"[On Saturday] in the evening, the head of the department of liaison with European states of the 'Islamic Emirate' [the self-named Taliban management system] political office, Abdul Haq Wassik, and the delegation accompanying him met with the special representative of the EU for Afghanistan, Thomas Nicholson, and the delegation accompanying him.

The parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, the peace process, and future steps," Mohammad Naeem said on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Taliban delegation stated that the movement is "committed to human rights in the light of Islamic values and national interests," he said.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.