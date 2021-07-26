UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Say Discussed Peace Process In Afghanistan With EU Special Representative

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:22 PM

Taliban Say Discussed Peace Process in Afghanistan With EU Special Representative

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) have discussed the peace process in Afghanistan with Thomas Nicholson, the EU special representative for Afghanistan, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office said on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) have discussed the peace process in Afghanistan with Thomas Nicholson, the EU special representative for Afghanistan, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office said on Twitter.

"[On Saturday] in the evening, the head of the department of liaison with European states of the 'Islamic Emirate' [the self-named Taliban management system] political office, Abdul Haq Wassik, and the delegation accompanying him met with the special representative of the EU for Afghanistan, Thomas Nicholson, and the delegation accompanying him.

The parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, the peace process, and future steps," Mohammad Naeem said on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Taliban delegation stated that the movement is "committed to human rights in the light of Islamic values and national interests," he said.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Twitter Doha United States February May Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

10 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

10 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

19 minutes ago

ADU welcomes more than 50 high school students to ..

25 minutes ago

PM launches countrywide monsoon plantation drive i ..

31 minutes ago

South Africa further eases COVID lockdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.