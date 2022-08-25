UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Floods Killed 182 In Afghanistan Over Past Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Flash floods killed at least 182 people and hurt 250 others across Afghanistan during a month of heavy rains, a spokesman for the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) said Thursday.

"Flooding has killed 182 people, injured 250 others and partially or completely destroyed 3,109 homes," Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.

An estimated 256 people have lost their lives to flash floods this year, according to figures published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Eight provinces have been affected by recurring floods since mid-August, impacting livelihoods of thousands of families.

