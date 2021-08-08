UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Gained Control Over Capital Of Takhar Province In North-Eastern Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Taliban Say Gained Control Over Capital of Takhar Province in North-Eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have seized the city of Taleqan, the center of the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, the spokesman of the movement stated on Sunday.

Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that the Islamist movement captured the capital of Takhar and gained control over all the vital buildings.

The Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, in turn, reported that key districts of Taleqan were under control of the Taliban, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the movement said they fully took over the Kunduz and Sar-e Pol provinces in northern Afghanistan, which the Afghan government denied.

The standoff between the Afghan government and the Taliban has flared up amid the pullout of international army from the war-torn country. The Taliban have radically ramped up their territorial advances recently, which causes concern by the international community.

