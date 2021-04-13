Taliban Say Gained Control Over Key Afghan Military Base in Northern Baghlan Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Taliban group announced on Tuesday that its members had taken control of a key military base of the Afghan armed forces in the northern province of Baghlan.

The military base in the province's Dahna Ghori district was captured as a result of clashes with Afghan soldiers, the Taliban said, adding that the Afghan forces were firing mortar shells at civilians from the base.

According to the group, the clashes also left 10 Afghan soldiers killed and nine others injured.

A source in the Baghlan police headquarter, in turn, told Sputnik that five police officers were killed and four others were injured in the fighting.

The Central Asian country still witnesses violence and clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the group and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of the Afghan land.