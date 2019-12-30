UrduPoint.com
Taliban Say Have 'no Ceasefire Plans' In Afghanistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Taliban say have 'no ceasefire plans' in Afghanistan

The Taliban Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Taliban Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war.

"In the past few days, some media have been releasing untrue reports about a ceasefire... The fact is that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no ceasefire plans," the Taliban said in a statement.

