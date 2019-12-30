Taliban Say Have 'no Ceasefire Plans' In Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:24 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Taliban Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war.
"In the past few days, some media have been releasing untrue reports about a ceasefire...
The fact is that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no ceasefire plans," the Taliban said in a statement.
The statement from the insurgents comes as local and international forces brace for another bloody winter amid US-Taliban talks to end the violence in Afghanistan.
Deadly bouts of fighting have continued even as Washington negotiates with the militants in a bid to reduce America's military footprint in the country, in return for the insurgents ensuring an improved security situation.