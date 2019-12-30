UrduPoint.com
Taliban Say Have 'no Ceasefire Plans' In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:13 PM

The Taliban Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Taliban Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war.

The statement from the insurgents comes as local and international forces brace for another bloody winter amid renewed US-Taliban talks, after President Donald Trump called off the negotiations earlier this year over insurgent attacks.

"In the past few days, some media have been releasing untrue reports about a ceasefire.

.. The fact is that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no ceasefire plans," the Taliban said.

The US and the Afghan government in Kabul have long called for a ceasefire with the Taliban, including during the year of negotiations between Washington and the Taliban that were abruptly called off by Trump in September.

However, the militants have repeatedly stated that any potential truce will only be ironed out after American troops withdraw from the country.

