Taliban Say Have No Intention to End Hostilities Before Intra-Afghan Talks

12th July, 2020) The Taliban are not going to stop hostilities before intra-Afghan talks, viewing any calls for a ceasefire in absence of negotiations as "illogical," the radical movement's spokesman said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi urged the Taliban to stop violence and genuinely join a peace process.

"Our stance: Implementation of Doha Agreement & start of intra-Afghan negotiations are necessary so we can work towards deescalation & end of war. If anyone seeks ceasefire before talks then such is illogical. War is raging precisely b/c we have yet to find an alternative," Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

He accused the government of creating "obstacles" to negotiations.

"The prisoner exchange process must be completed and intra-Afghan negotiations launched immediately. This is the most correct and reasonable path towards a resolution," the spokesman added.

Though the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, clashes between the government forces and the radical movement continue. Direct intra-Afghan talks were initially scheduled to commence in March, but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.