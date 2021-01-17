Taliban Say Held Multilateral Meeting With US, Qatari Officials in Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) A multilateral meeting on the peace process in Afghanistan has taken place in Doha between the Taliban, the United States and Qatar, Taliban spokesman Muhammad Naeem Wardak said Sunday.

"Yesterday afternoon, a multilateral meeting took place between the political deputy and head of the political office Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar, Shaykh Mowlavi Abdul Hakeem Haqqani, head of the negotiating team, and the delegation accompanying them, the special representative of the US Dr. Zalmai Khalilzad, General [Austin] Miller and their team and the deputy prime minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Shaykh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani and his team," Wardak tweeted.

According to the spokesman, the participants discussed the importance and implementation of the agreement between the US and the Taliban and the current situation of the country.

"All sides emphasized that issues should be solved via dialogue and every side should fairly fulfill its responsibilities in this regard," Wardak concluded.

On February 29, 2020, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, which were launched back in September. In December, The Taliban and Kabul announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues.