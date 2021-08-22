Taliban Say 'Hundreds of Fighters' Heading to Resisting Panjshir Valley - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in the Russia as terrorist) stated that hundreds of its fighters are heading for the Panjshir Valley, which is currently the center of the resistance, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported Sunday, citing the movement.

"Hundreds of Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban's self-proclaimed political name] are heading towards the state of Panjshir to control it, after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully," the agency quoted the source in the Taliban.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after a months-long offensive, prompting the civilian government to collapse. Panjshir is the epicenter of the resistance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government.