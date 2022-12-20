Taliban Say Identified Routes for $5Bln Trans-Afghanistan Railway Project - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Afghanistan's ruling Taliban political movement (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) announced the completion of the Trans-Afghanistan Railway project development, which is estimated at $5 billion, media reported on Tuesday.

In February 2021, prior to the Taliban takeover, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a rail project to connect Central Asia with South Asia via Kabul, enhancing trade between countries in the region, the TOLONews broadcaster reported. The work on determining the project's routes has been completed, the report read.

Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) reportedly noted that international organizations will financially support the project

"At the current situation, the government cannot provide its (railway) budget .

.. As I said earlier, the Primary steps, which don't need a high budget, such as satellite imaging and visibility study can be done, but after that, relevant organizations can provide funds - to the project - and can invest in it," ARA chief Bakht Rahman Sharafat was quoted by the TOLONews broadcaster, as saying.

The negotiations with Uzbekistan and Pakistan about launching the project implementation are currently underway, the broadcaster reported. The new railroad will pass through 10 major populated areas of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, becoming the major transport and logistics highway in the region.