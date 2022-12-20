UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Identified Routes For $5Bln Trans-Afghanistan Railway Project - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Taliban Say Identified Routes for $5Bln Trans-Afghanistan Railway Project - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Afghanistan's ruling Taliban political movement (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) announced the completion of the Trans-Afghanistan Railway project development, which is estimated at $5 billion, media reported on Tuesday.

In February 2021, prior to the Taliban takeover, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a rail project to connect Central Asia with South Asia via Kabul, enhancing trade between countries in the region, the TOLONews broadcaster reported. The work on determining the project's routes has been completed, the report read.

Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) reportedly noted that international organizations will financially support the project

"At the current situation, the government cannot provide its (railway) budget .

.. As I said earlier, the Primary steps, which don't need a high budget, such as satellite imaging and visibility study can be done, but after that, relevant organizations can provide funds - to the project - and can invest in it," ARA chief Bakht Rahman Sharafat was quoted by the TOLONews broadcaster, as saying.

The negotiations with Uzbekistan and Pakistan about launching the project implementation are currently underway, the broadcaster reported. The new railroad will pass through 10 major populated areas of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, becoming the major transport and logistics highway in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Budget Uzbekistan February Media Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

16 minutes ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

30 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

3 hours ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

3 hours ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

3 hours ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.