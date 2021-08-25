MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) have good relations with China, Russia and neighboring nations, Mohammad Naim, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told the Al Mayadeen tv channel.

"China is our good neighbor, we have good relations with it. The same applies to Russia," Naim said in an interview published late on Tuesday.

The spokesman added that the group's relations with Iran, China, Pakistan and Uzbekistan were not new, noting these countries, unlike Western powers, are not worried that the Taliban have come to power.

"We have established relations, and we are in contact with Afghanistan's neighboring countries, and we want them to develop," Naim stated.

Following the Taliban takeover earlier in August, China decided to keep the embassy in Kabul open. On Monday, Beijing expressed hope that Afghanistan would have an inclusive and open government, which would carry out "a moderate and circumspect domestic and foreign policies" in line with the interests of Afghans and the expectations of the international community.

Moscow, in turn, said that it was not in a hurry to recognize the new leadership in Afghanistan and did not plan to remove the Taliban from its terror blacklist.