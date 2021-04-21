UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Say Its Refusal To Join Istanbul Summit Does Not Mean Intra-Afghan Talks Stalled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Taliban Say Its Refusal to Join Istanbul Summit Does Not Mean Intra-Afghan Talks Stalled

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Taliban's refusal to participate in the international conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul does not mean that the intra-Afghan negotiations stalled, the movement continues contacts with the government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview.

Istanbul was scheduled to host a conference with participation of the Afghan government and the Taliban from April 24-May 4. However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Tuesday that the event would be postponed, as it makes no sense without the Taliban's participation.

The movement earlier refused to participate in any conferences until all foreign troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan.

"Our talks have not stalled. We are in contact with the other side. We may not have made any progress, because some other proposals have come forward, such as the Istanbul Summit, some new approaches and new designs arrived, it may have had an impact, but the Doha negotiation process is ongoing and important decisions may be made in the future," Mujahid said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha Progress Istanbul April May Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

6 minutes ago

Metro, Speedo bus service resumed in Lahore

44 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship w ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

1 hour ago

Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Supe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.