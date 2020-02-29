Taliban Say Location of Intra-Afghan Talks to Be Agreed On

There is no agreement yet on which country will host the first intra-Afghan talks, Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen said on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) There is no agreement yet on which country will host the first intra-Afghan talks, Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal in Qatar that sets the beginning of talks for March 10, provided that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released from jail by that time.

"The location for holding the dialogue has not been picked yet. Several countries have offered to host it, including Norway, Germany, Uzbekistan and Indonesia," Shaheen told reporters in Doha.