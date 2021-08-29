UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Male, Female Students To Study Separately - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Taliban Say Male, Female Students to Study Separately - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Male and female students in Afghanistan will study in separate classrooms, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the Taliban-appointed (banned in Russia) acting higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani.

Speaking at a higher education conference in Kabul, Haqqani said that girls had the right to education but cannot study in the same classrooms with boys.

He also vowed that universities would soon reopen and that teachers and the ministry staff would be paid salaries.

The conference brought together university professors, academics and former ministry officials.

Women's rights under the Taliban remain an issue of concern. Earlier in August, the Islamist movement said that women would be allowed to study and work as well as take part in governmental activities. On Tuesday, the Taliban said that female state officials would be able to resume their work after necessary regulations are worked out.

However, according to the United Nations and media reports, the movement has already forbidden women in several parts of Afghanistan to work or leave their homes without being accompanied by a male relative.

