Taliban Say Media in Afghanistan Must Respect Islamic Values

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) said on Saturday that media in Afghanistan must be unbiased and committed to Islamic values.

"The Islamic Emirate is committed to freedom of media, but the media are also required to be impartial and committed to Islamic and national values. We seek to remove obstacles to the media and urge them to comply with the law on media," the spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, wrote on Twitter.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned in late September 11 new regulations for the media industry that the Taliban came up with.

The IFJ saw the regulations as a tool to restrict press freedom and "effectively dismantle any possibility of sustainable independent journalism in Afghanistan." The Taliban, however, said that the rules were based on the former Afghan media law adopted before the takeover.

In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and the United States were withdrawing troops marking the end of 2-decade presence in the country. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.