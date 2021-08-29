Taliban Say Met in Kabul With Afghan Politicians, Journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The spokesman of Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Mohammad Naeem, said that the movement's representatives met with a number of Afghan politicians, journalists, clan elders and activists in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

"During a number of meetings with several groups of people, the delegation of the political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan met yesterday and today in Kabul with various politicians, clan elders, journalists and activists," Naeem wrote on Twitter.

During the meeting, the delegation of the Taliban political office assured those present that their safety would be a top priority, the spokesman added.

"[The delegation] listened to their opinions and proposals, assuring everyone of unity, safety and the well-being of the people in the prosperity and development of the country," Naeed said.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-supported civilian government and the movement gaining control over almost all of Afghanistan. Concerns over civilian safety rose, however the Taliban has reassured the public several times not to fret.