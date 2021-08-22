Taliban Say Necessary to Open Road to Exit Kabul Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) said on Sunday that it is necessary to open the road allowing people to leave the Kabul airport, which has seen chaotic scenes of Afghans rushing to the terminal in the wake of the militant takeover.

"Opening the road to [allow people to] leave the Kabul airport is necessary to ensure order and law. We intend to tackle the situation at the airport in the coming hours and ease the procedure of leaving its premises," a Taliban spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Khaama press news agency reported, citing the US State Department, that the Kabul airport will be closed for 48 hours to airlift those who have already entered its premises.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at the Kabul airport.