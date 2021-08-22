UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Necessary To Open Road To Exit Kabul Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:00 PM

Taliban Say Necessary to Open Road to Exit Kabul Airport

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) said on Sunday that it is necessary to open the road allowing people to leave the Kabul airport, which has seen chaotic scenes of Afghans rushing to the terminal in the wake of the militant takeover.

"Opening the road to [allow people to] leave the Kabul airport is necessary to ensure order and law. We intend to tackle the situation at the airport in the coming hours and ease the procedure of leaving its premises," a Taliban spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Khaama press news agency reported, citing the US State Department, that the Kabul airport will be closed for 48 hours to airlift those who have already entered its premises.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at the Kabul airport.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Kabul Militants Russia Road August Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

1 hour ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

3 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.